Emotional celebration at Jordan Bone draft party captured on video

The mood at Tennessee point guard Jordan Bone’s NBA Draft party went from somber to celebratory in the blink of an eye and it was all captured on video.

Bone had not yet been selected as the second and final round of the 2019 NBA Draft wound down. Joshua Bone, Jordan’s brother, began addressing the people gathered at the party and expressed dismay that he hadn’t been drafted.

“I’m hurt right now, probably more hurt than he is… Well, I doubt it,” Joshua Bone began.

His brother started to address the people in the room when the news broke across the large projector screen. With three picks remaining in the NBA Draft, Jordan Bone had been selected.

After a tense, hours-long waiting game, the room erupts in celebration and overjoyed embraces for the newest NBA player.

Tennessee’s junior point guard was selected at No. 57 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans, a pick that the Atlanta Hawks owned the draft rights to before trading Bone to the Detroit Pistons.

In short, Jordan Bone is headed to the Detroit Pistons.

Bone, who announced May 28 that he would stay in the NBA Draft, became the third Tennessee player to be selected on Thursday. After Grant Williams was selected with the No. 22 overall pick to the Boston Celtics, the Washington Wizards selected Admiral Schofield with the No. 42 overall pick. It marks the first time that Tennessee has had three players drafted in one year since the NBA shortened the draft to two rounds in 1989.