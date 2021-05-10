Employee: Man accused of attacking Nashville nurses returns to ER, ‘terrorizes’ staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of attacking six people in a hospital parking garage is back on the streets, with charges dismissed and yet another arrest.

An employee of Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown tells News 2 that Larry Brown was back in the ER Sunday and “terrorizing” staff again. She said after treatment, Brown was escorted off of the property.

However, Brown was arrested not long later on public intoxication stemming from an incident at a hotel. Online records show the charge was dropped within about an hour.

The news concerning to patients and staff at Saint Thomas.

“What’s to stop him from doing it again and maybe having a weapon this time and killing someone? That’s my ultimate fear is hurting someone more than he already has,” an Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Nurse told News 2.

The nurse is one of several hospital employees telling News 2 that they don’t feel safe going to work.

“I mean it’s already hard enough for me to think about getting out of my car and walking to the elevator to go inside, but to know the charges have been dropped and he’s back out, that’s terrifying,” she said.

On April 14, officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 20th Avenue North parking garage where they say Brown, who was discharged from the hospital, returned, and assaulted at least six people. Brown was taken into custody on six counts of assault and criminal trespassing, charges that have all been marked nulled.

The nurse who doesn’t want to be identified, said something must change, as she teared up.

“I truly can’t imagine how they feel to be violated and attacked coming in to do your job to take care of sick people, and you are scared to walk from your car to your work. I truly can’t imagine that, so I don’t know how they are doing it. It’s terrifying,” the nurse began to cry.

A letter from the Vanderbilt University Forensic Evaluation Team to Davidson County Judge John Aaron Holt obtained Monday by News 2 states a doctor interviewed Brown on April 28, two weeks after the attack, and determined he was “not competent” to stand trial.

Brown’s “competency deficits” are primarily due to a neurocognitive disorder that is “not likely to respond to treatment or improve with time,” according to the letter.

The Office of District Attorney Glenn Funk told News 2 they cannot legally prosecute Brown because the U.S. Constitution prohibits the prosecution of an individual who does not have the mental capacity to understand their actions.

The DA’s office suggested News 2 reach out to the Mental Health Cooperative for answers on how cases like Brown’s are handled. We called but have yet to hear back. News 2 also reached out to a PIO for Ascension St. Thomas who said they were looking into the information.