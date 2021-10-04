COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amanda Vigeant always looks for ways to serve customers at the Walmart in Cookeville. Thankfully, for one woman, the 23-year-old was on shift at the right time.

“I noticed a commotion up front where a woman had collapsed. I realized she wasn’t breathing; she wasn’t responding,” said Vigeant.

She called for an ambulance and sprang into action.

“In those situations, I become a first responder. So, I went over and started chest compressions.”

Cool, calm, collected, and competent, Vigeant was focused on saving the customer’s life.

“The only thing that was running though my head was 30 and 2. 30 compressions to 2 rescue breaths and trying to not mess up,” explained Vigeant.

Trained in CPR at summer camp, Vigeant hoped to never put her knowledge to use.

“I’m just glad that I could use a skill that I possess to help someone,” she said.

As for the customer?

“The family had come in and told them she was alive, and she was going to make it,” Vigeant said with a smile.

A scary situation was made right by a young woman who saved the day.