KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young Williams Animal Center is hoping you’ll help them ’empty the shelter.
For the next week, Bissell Pet Foundation is covering a majority of adoption fees.
Young-Williams will be continuing its modified adoption process during this phase by following social distancing guidelines and scheduling appointment only adoptions.
The empty the shelters campaign runs through next Sunday, May 17th.
All adoptions except for puppies are just $25.
- Empty the Shelters Event underway at Young-Williams Animal Center
- University of Tennessee-Knoxville enters Phase One of reopening plan
- Road work temporarily relocating Knoxville trolly super stop on Main Street
- Johnson City flower shop still thriving this Mother’s Day despite COVID-19
- Disney World restaurant, entertainment complex to reopen