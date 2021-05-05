‘Empty the Shelters’ offers $25 adoptions at Young-Williams Animal Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — BISSELL Pet Foundation is assisting shelters across the country, including Young-Williams Animal Center, with reduced adoption fees.

Adoptable dog Tilly

All adoptable pets at the shelter, excluding puppies, can be adopted for $25, and BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor the remainder of the adoption fee. The special will be held from May 5 through May 9.

Our shelter is full of cats and dogs waiting to be adopted this spring, […] We are grateful to BISSELL Pet Foundation for being a remarkable partner and committed to the lifesaving efforts of shelters like ours around the country. We hope this Empty the Shelters event will ensure animals at our shelter find the forever homes they deserve. The more adoptions we have, the more space we can offer for other stray and lost pets.” Janet Testerman, Young-Williams Animal Center CEO

Young-Williams Animal Center and Young-Williams Animal Village are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed for one hour from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.

For more information or to schedule an adoption, call 865-215-6599 or visit www.young-williams.org.

“The national Empty the Shelters event in May will be our largest yet, and as a small foundation, we are incredibly proud to see the growth of this program as we continue to expand its impact,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “It’s a win-win for everyone involved … our partners, ETS adopters, and most importantly, the pets.”

The foundation is seeking donations to continue to expand ETS to more areas, and 100% of contributions will go directly to fund pet adoptions: www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters-donations/.