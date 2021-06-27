EMS Director: Body recovered from David Crockett Birthplace State Park

UPDATE (06/27) — EMS Director Calvin Hawkins confirmed with News Channel 11 that rescue teams recovered a body from David Crockett Birthplace Saturday night.

No other details surrounding the incident were released at this time.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the incident command for further information.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rescue personnel were called to David Crockett Birthplace State Park for a possible drowning incident on Saturday.

According to Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the Greeneville Rescue Squad was called to the park.

As of 6:15 p.m. Sipe was unable to confirm if a drowning did actually occur.

Dispatchers at the Greene County Emergency Communications office did not release any information.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Greeneville Rescue Squad for more information.