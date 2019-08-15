Endangered Child Alert issued for Middle TN baby

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for an 11-month-old boy missing out of DeKalb County.

According to the TBI, Legend Creed Soales may be in the company of Shawn Soales.

No further details have been released about the investigation into the child’s disappearance.

Legend has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 2’6” and weighs 21 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

