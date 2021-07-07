Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Jefferson County 1-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 1-year-old who may be traveling out of state with his noncustodial father.

Authorities are asking for assistance to locate 1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson, who was last seen Tuesday, July 6. A TBI release said he may be with his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson, who is wanted on a kidnapping charge .

They may be in a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan with a Tennessee license plate of 6N6 2J7 and traveling to the Traverse City, Michigan or Fort Myers, Florida area.

Atreyu is 2 feet 1 inch tall and 25 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Wilson, 32, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

You’re urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-823-1697. if you have any information. This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

