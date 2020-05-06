Endangered child alert issued for Monroe County teen with medical condition

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a Monroe County teen with a known medical condition.

Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Makayla Summer Dicandio from Monroe County. The TBI said Dicandio has a ‘known medical condition’ and doesn’t have her medication.

She was last seen Tuesday, May 5 wearing a yellow Nike sweatshirt, green shorts and white Nike shoes.

If you have seen Dicandio or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.