MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a Monroe County teen with a known medical condition.
Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Makayla Summer Dicandio from Monroe County. The TBI said Dicandio has a ‘known medical condition’ and doesn’t have her medication.
She was last seen Tuesday, May 5 wearing a yellow Nike sweatshirt, green shorts and white Nike shoes.
If you have seen Dicandio or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
- Outer Banks lifting visitor restrictions on May 16
- Publix donates 1M lbs of produce, 100K gallons of milk to help struggling farmers and families during pandemic
- LIVE NOW: The second virus wave, how bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
- Hot Country Knights cash in on ’90s nostalgia
- Endangered child alert issued for Monroe County teen with medical condition