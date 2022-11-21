ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Children Alert for a 2-year-old from Robertson County after she was found safe.

On Monday morning, the TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 2-year-old Auror Meyer who was last seen Sunday in Robertson County wearing a Minnie Mouse jumpsuit.

Officials stated Aurora may have been with Amy Meyer, her non-custodial grandmother. Amy Meyer was wanted by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference.

According to the TBI, shortly after the alert was issued, 2-year-old Aurora was found safe in White House. Her grandmother, Amy Jo Meyer, was taken into custody.