Endangered Child Alert issued for siblings missing from Lenoir City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anara Brewer and Rykin Brewer (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for two missing siblings from East Tennessee.

The TBI said one-year-old Anara Brewer and two-year-old Rykin Brewer were reported missing Tuesday from Lenoir City, approximately 30 miles southwest of Knoxville.

Rykin Brewer and Anara Brewer (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The siblings were last seen with their non-custodial father, according to investigators.

Agents said the pair could be in a 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan with Tennessee tag CXD-312. There is an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver’s side, below the rear window.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anara and Rykin is asked to contact the Lenoir City Police Department at 865-458-9081 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Young-Williams asking for emergency fosters

Father of Knoxville soldier Ryan Knauss shares memories of his son

Governor Lee honoring the Oak Ridge 85

Mask mandate introduced for Knoxville Catholic Schools

Hamblen County Schools in need of substitute teachers

School board member speak ahead of special called meeting