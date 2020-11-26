Endangered Child Alert issued for siblings missing from Middle Tennessee

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert was issued early Thursday morning for two siblings from DeKalb County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 11-year-old Alexis Bennett and 7-month-old Able Martin. They were last seen Wednesday in DeKalb County, according to the agency.
No additional information was immediately released about the disappearance of the siblings.
Alexis is described as 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, jean jacket, grey sweat pants and glasses.
Able is 2-foot-4 and weighs 18 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white onesie, jeans and white socks.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.
