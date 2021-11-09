GALLATIN, Tenn. (WATE) — An Endangered Child ALERT has been issued for a 3-year-old missing from Gallatin, Tennessee since Nov. 6. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Noah Clare is 3’5″, 40 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Clare was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt and black shoes. TBI says he may be with 35-year-old Jacob Clare who is wanted by Gallatin Police Department for custodial interference.

Jacob Clare is 6’7″, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. TBI reports the two might be traveling in a silver/grey Subaru Outback similar to the photo below.







TBI asks the public if you’ve seen Noah or Jacob Clare or have any information about their whereabouts, you’re asked to call 615-451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

