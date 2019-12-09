Enjoy cookies with Santa at the Tennessee Theatre on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bring the whole family down to the Tennessee Theatre on Monday to enjoy cookies with the big man in red himself.
Kicking off at 5 p.m. Monday, there will be cookie decorating and craft and coloring stations for children to enjoy. There will also be a chance to take pictures with Santa with the historic Tennessee Theatre as the backdrop.
Each child will be able to decorate 2 cookies. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the box office.
Accompanying adults do not need to purchase a ticket.
