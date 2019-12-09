1  of  2
Live Now
House Judiciary is set to continue its impeachment inquiry of President Trump at 9 a.m. ET. LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

Enjoy cookies with Santa at the Tennessee Theatre on Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bring the whole family down to the Tennessee Theatre on Monday to enjoy cookies with the big man in red himself.

Kicking off at 5 p.m. Monday, there will be cookie decorating and craft and coloring stations for children to enjoy. There will also be a chance to take pictures with Santa with the historic Tennessee Theatre as the backdrop.

Each child will be able to decorate 2 cookies. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the box office.

Accompanying adults do not need to purchase a ticket.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter