Enjoy cookies with Santa at the Tennessee Theatre on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bring the whole family down to the Tennessee Theatre on Monday to enjoy cookies with the big man in red himself.

Kicking off at 5 p.m. Monday, there will be cookie decorating and craft and coloring stations for children to enjoy. There will also be a chance to take pictures with Santa with the historic Tennessee Theatre as the backdrop.

Each child will be able to decorate 2 cookies. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the box office.

Accompanying adults do not need to purchase a ticket.