KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s annual Free Fishing Day has arrived once again with special events on tap across the Volunteer State.

Tennessee’s 2022 Free Fishing Day is set for Saturday, June 11 when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.

Children 15 and under can fish without a license from Saturday through Friday, June 17. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is among several organizations planning special events for young Tennesseans.

The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events. Visit tnwildlife.org for more information and check out their events page for special activities this weekend and throughout the year.

Events for children in East Tennessee include the Duck Pond Fishing Derby in Alcoa. The event is for ages 3-15 and trophies for the largest fish and most fish caught will be awarded in each age division. All participants receive a goody bag, a special keepsake, and are eligible to win door prizes including a grand prize.

The Eagle Bend Fish Hatchery in Clinton will also hold an event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Catfish will be stocked in addition to other types of fish stocked from previous years.

Hardin Park Pond in Greeneville will also hold a Free Fishing event for kids beginning at 9 a.m. TWRA staff will be on hand to give away prizes until noon.

Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special day and week.