Entire Michigan State football team currently in isolation or quarantine following COVID-19 testing

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 20 Michigan State University athletes and staff tested positive for COVID-19 between July 18th and the 24th.

The number includes 16 student-athletes and four athletic department staff members, according to a statement from Michigan State Athletics.

Currently, all members of the football team are in isolation or quarantine until they complete a requested 14-day quarantine that began on July 22nd. The earliest possible return would be August 4th.

The request is part of the athletic department’s return to campus policy where student-athletes have been asked to quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19.

The university has designated areas for student-athletes to quarantine based on living arrangements.

Individuals who tested positive will have to check-in daily with athletic training staff as well as further testing before returning to any level of workouts. Additionally, the Ingham County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 600 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been a total of 524 tests on student-athletes, with 23 positive results.

MSU Athletics policy requires student-athletes to receive two negative test results before getting cleared to take part in workouts.

