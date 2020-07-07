EPA approves 2 Lysol products as first disinfectants that kill COVID-19

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given its first approval to disinfectants that kill the novel coronavirus when used on hard, non-porous surfaces.
Two Lysol products have been federally approved as effective against COVID-19: Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist.
Lab testing found that when used on hard, non-porous surfaces, both products kill the virus two minutes after contact.
There are over 420 products on the list of disinfectants that the EPA says can ward off viruses that are “harder to kill” than the novel coronavirus, but the two Lysol products are the first to be tested directly against COVID-19 and found to be effective.
Lysol said it’s now working on testing other disinfectant products against coronavirus.
In April, President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of an “injection” of disinfectant into an infected person to fight the coronavirus. That prompted Lysol to issue a statement warning people not to inject or ingest disinfectant products.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County deaths hit 8, state tops 50,000 cases
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again
- Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus
- Country still ‘knee-deep’ in first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci says
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active cases in Knox County top 500
- FDA adds to list of hand sanitizers to avoid, making it 14 total
- Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19
- Tennessee doctors: Make masks mandatory, enforce rules
- FC Dallas withdraws from the MLS is Back tournament
- Federal government to start surge testing program after 32 states show rise in COVID-19 cases
- Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19
- East TN counties deciding whether to implement mask mandates
- Coronavirus: Hamilton County issues mask mandate