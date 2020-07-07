EPA approves 2 Lysol products as first disinfectants that kill COVID-19

1  of  2
by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

(Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given its first approval to disinfectants that kill the novel coronavirus when used on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Two Lysol products have been federally approved as effective against COVID-19: Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist.

Lab testing found that when used on hard, non-porous surfaces, both products kill the virus two minutes after contact.

There are over 420 products on the list of disinfectants that the EPA says can ward off viruses that are “harder to kill” than the novel coronavirus, but the two Lysol products are the first to be tested directly against COVID-19 and found to be effective.

Lysol said it’s now working on testing other disinfectant products against coronavirus.

In April, President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of an “injection” of disinfectant into an infected person to fight the coronavirus. That prompted Lysol to issue a statement warning people not to inject or ingest disinfectant products.

