Equusearch group returning to Hawkins Co. to assist in Search for Summer Wells this weekend

Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJHL) – Eqqusearch Midwest announced via Facebook on Monday that they would be coming back to Northeast Tennessee the weekend of July 24 to assist in the Search for Summer Wells.

“Dave Rader, Director of Equusearch Midwest, and our Team will be conducting searches the weekend of July 24th,” the post read in part. “As this is an ongoing investigation, if you see any of our teams out and about, please do not convey via social media or other outlets where you may have seen our searches taking place. It is very important for the integrity of the case.”

According to the group’s website, EquuSearch Midwest is a “search & recovery team that searches for missing persons across the midwestern United States.”

The Midwest group is a branch of the Texas Equusearch. It’s a volunteer-based nonprofit out of Texas and Ohio.

The group searches for “missing persons of all categories, including silver alerts, high risk & endangered,” according to their website. “We utilize searchers on foot, ATV, horseback, sonar, drone, and any other suitable technologies and methodologies needed. We also partner with other teams including K-9 units to help further our purpose.”

Summer Wells was first reported missing from her family’s home in the Beech Creek community on June 15, and an Amber Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation the following day. As the search for Summer continues, anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

