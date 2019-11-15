Eric Boyd asking for new trial in Christian-Newsom case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Less than three months after his conviction, Eric Boyd will be back in court Friday for a hearing as he fights for a new trial in the Christian-Newsom murders.

Earlier this year, Eric Boyd was found guilty on 36 charges related to the carjacking, kidnapping, rape and murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in 2007.

He was given two life sentences plus 90 years.

In court documents, his attorney cites several reasons Boyd should get a new trial including insufficient evidence and holes in one of the testimonies admitted during Boyd’s trial back in August.

The motion also claims that moving the trial out of Knox County would allow a new trial citing “undue excitement against the defendant.“

We’ll keep you updated with the judge’s decision on Friday.