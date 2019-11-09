Eric Boyd, convicted in Christian-Newsom killings, files motion for new trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Less than three months since his conviction, guilty on 36 charges related to the carjacking, kidnapping, rape, and murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom, Eric Boyd will be back in court.

Boyd’s attorney, Clinton Frazier, filing a motion for a new trial in September.

George Thomas in court to testify during the Eric Boyd trial in August 2019. (FILE Photo: WATE)

In court documents obtained by WATE 6 On Your Side, Boyd’s attorney cites six reasons as to why Boyd should get a new trial. Including insufficient evidence and the weight of the evidence, both failing to support guilty verdicts.

Testimony admitted during Boyd’s August trial is also under question, based on documents, relating to Adrienne Mathis.

Mathis, Boyd’s cousin, has testified in previous trials she loaned Boyd her white Sunbird on the weekend Christian and Newsom and were kidnapped and later found bullets in the car.

During Boyd’s August trial, however, she couldn’t recall some of those events or what details she had testified to in previous trials. Mathis, however, did not deny her previous testimony, a point prosecutors emphasized to the jury.

The motion also cites that a change of venue for the trial, moving it out of Knox County, would permit a new trial citing “undue excitement against the defendant.”

Boyd will be back in court November 15th for a hearing relating to the motion for a new trial.