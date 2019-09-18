Eric Boyd due back in court for more sentencing in Christian-Newsom slayings

A convicted murderer in the Christian-Newsom slayings is set to appear back in a Knox County courtroom Wednesday morning to face sentencing on remaining charges.

Channon Christian and Chris Newsom (Family photo)

Eric Boyd is will be in court Wednesday for his role in a brutal double murder case happening here in Knoxville 12 years ago.

Last month, Boyd was found guilty on 36 charges following the deaths of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom. Boyd was the fifth and final person convicted in the murders, rapes and carjacking of the young couple.

Boyd had previously been convicted as an accessory in this case, helping other suspects evade arrest.

During his trial, Boyd received life sentences with the possibility of parole on all 18 murder convictions related to their deaths.

Boyd is expected back in court today to face sentencing on his remaining charges, including aggravated robbery.

The Christian and Newsom families say they will be present in the courtroom Wednesday.