Eric Boyd given two life sentences plus 90 years for role in Christian-Newsom slayings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A convicted murderer in the Christian-Newsom slayings was given two life sentences plus 90 years on Wednesday after previously being sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for all 18 murder convictions related to their deaths.

Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom

Eric Boyd was given two life sentences and 90 years in prison for aggravated rape, kidnapping and robbery in the murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

Last month, Boyd was found guilty on 36 charges following the deaths of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom. During his trial, Boyd received life sentences with the possibility of parole on all 18 murder convictions related to their deaths.

Boyd was the fifth and final person convicted in the murders, rapes and carjacking of the young couple in 2007.

Boyd was convicted in April 2008 of federal charges of accessory after the fact, not for the murders or rapes. He is the only suspect connected to the murders of Christain and Newsom tried at a federal level, the rest were convicted in state trials.

The families of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom were in the courtroom Wednesday and gave impact statements to detail the pain and suffering caused by the murders.

Gary Christian: “There are varying degrees of evil. The punishment given to Boyd should send a message, a warning…” #BoydTrial #WATE @6News — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) September 18, 2019

