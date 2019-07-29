Eric Boyd to make court appearance in Christian-Newsom murders case

Eric Boyd will appear in a Knox County court Monday for a hearing.

He’ll make an appearance at a status hearing at a Knox County court Monday after his request for a venue change was denied last month.

Boyd is charged with murder in the 2007 slayings of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom. His bond is set at $1 million.

Last year, Boyd was arraigned on charges of felony murder, first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape in a 36-count indictment. Boyd was initially only convicted of accessory to the crime after the fact.

Four others have already been tried and convicted in the 2007 killings.