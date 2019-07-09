Escaped Cocke County inmate found, taken back into custody

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office says they have taken an escaped inmate who fled Monday back into custody after a search of over 24 hours.

According to CCSO, at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the escaped inmate from Cocke County, Billy Hance, was taken into custody without incident by sheriff deputy is a new port city policeman.

The suspect was located in the parking lot of a hotel in downtown Newport.

An anonymous tip gave officers a lead – they received information from an anonymous caller who stated they seen the suspect get out of a white vehicle.

Officers converged on the area quickly located the suspect and apprehended him.

The suspect is being transported to another county “for safekeeping.”