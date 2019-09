MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office says the escaped inmate who left through the workhouse Saturday turned himself in Tuesday.

According to Chief Deputy Mize with HCSO, inmate William George Phillips, Jr. is back in jail after turning himself in. He had walked away from his work detail Saturday.

No further information was available.

