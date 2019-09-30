Escaped inmate captured after pursuit

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man for whom law enforcement had been searching since he made his escape during a work detail on Sept. 19 was captured Monday.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Dwight Carr was captured by the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office following a pursuit on Lakeshore Road.
Carr was transported to the Jefferson County Detention Center were he is facing several charges in Jefferson and Grainger Counties.
Carr had made his escape on Sept. 19 in a stolen car from a Jefferson County Schools bus lot.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.
