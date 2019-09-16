Escaped wild arctic wolf resurfaces in NC after 2 months

ANDERSON CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — A wild arctic wolf that escaped from an animal conservation in early June and was not seen for the last two months has now been spotted roaming in Harnett County, NC.

Buster, a 12-year-old arctic wolf with a very visible white coat, managed to escape from an enclosure at Meredith Wolf Education and Conservation Den in Onslow County.

Lisa Meredith has run the non-profit conservation since 2007. She raised Buster since he was just a puppy.

The wolf is not domesticated and was spotted along a road. Meredith says that although Buster is wild, he is not dangerous.

Her concern now is that someone might try to shoot Buster. She requested that no one try to track the wolf.

Meredith asks that if anyone encounters Buster they simply note the location and call her with the location.

Meredith said her conservation facility was always ready in case a wolf did escape. She had an emergency escape plan on file with Onslow County Animal Control about what crews should do if a wild wolf did escape, she said.

If anyone sees Buster, they are asked to call Lisa Meredith at 910-478-8315.