Escapee back behind bars after fleeing, ramming patrol car into gate at Marshall County Jail

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. – An escapee from the Marshall County Jail is back behind bars after fleeing to a nearby business.

Officials said around 3 a.m., Roshanda Bowens, assaulted a woman jailor and made her way out of the booking area to the outside of the facility.

A deputy preparing to leave the facility had a brief foot pursuit with Bowens, and during the pursuit the she gained access to the deputy’s patrol car While briefly inside the car, she rammed the exterior gate and fled on foot.

Several deputies and command staff quickly responded to the area and maintained a perimeter. The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department canine unit responded to assist, and Bowens was soon spotted by an employee of a business near the jail facility. Units converged on the facility, and the Desoto County Swat unit cleared the large facilities on the premises.

Once the facilities were cleared, the business was turned over for regular operations. Canine teams searched the immediate area, and as they were preparing to return to their county, Bowens was located at another business in the same area after a call from employees.

Bowens was returned to the Marshall County jail and faces numerous felony charges. She was originally in jail in relation to an early morning shooting of a male subject on the same day.