Sources: Bryant, daughter were traveling to basketball game at time of crash

CALABASAS, California (WCMH) — ESPN is citing sources that state Lakers great Kobe Bryant was accompanied by his daughter Gianna when a helicopter they were traveling in crashed, killing all on board.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted:

“Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.”

The Los Angeles Times has also confirmed Gianna, 13, was on board.

Official sources have not independently confirmed the other passengers on board the helicopter.

Bryant and his daughter were reportedly on their way to the Kobe Bryant Tournament in Calabasas.

A youth team from Fresno’s Tenaya Middle School was playing in the tournament when they received the news and canceled the games.





(Photos credit Alexan Balekian)