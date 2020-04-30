ESPN: ETSU’s Forbes in talks with Wake Forest

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 16: Head coach Steve Forbes watches on against the Florida Gators during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Steve Forbes is in talks to become the new head coach at Wake Forest University, according to ESPN.

An article from ESPN states that Coach Forbes has been in talks with Wake Forest to become the new head coach of the Demon Deacons in Salem, North Carolina. Wake Forest’s previous head coach, Danny Manning, was fired Saturday.

Forbes led the ETSU Bucs to a Southern Conference Championship this last season, and the Bucs would have gone to the NCAA tournament had it not been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The move could be a reunion of two former University of Tennessee employees. Wake Forest Athletic Director John Currie was fired from the same position at Tennessee in 2017 after controversy surrounded the school’s search for a new head football coach. Forbes served as an assistant coach under Bruce Pearl at Tennessee during Currie’s tenure.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.