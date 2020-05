FILE -This June 14, 1998 file photo shows Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan looking up at the score during the third quarter of their NBA Finals game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s docuseries detailing the 1998 and final season of the Chicago Bulls championship dynasty, has served as a reminder to basketball fans of the greatness of Michael Jordan on the court. It also shed light on his worldwide marketing allure. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If you missed the 10-part documentary ‘The Last Dance’ when it aired on ESPN, we have you covered.

The documentary will air on WATE 6 On Your Side beginning Saturday from 8-10 p.m. Tonight, the first two episodes will air.

The documentary focuses on basketball legend, Michael Jordan, during the ’97 and ’98 season with the Chicago Bulls.