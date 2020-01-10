Estranged husband posts $6 million bail in missing mom case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged wife has posted $6 million bail.

Fotis Dulos did not speak to reporters as he left Superior Court Thursday. he will be under house arrest at his Farmington home under GPS monitoring.

PREVIOUS: Husband of missing Connecticut mom charged with her murder

His former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was expected to post $1.5 million bail later in the afternoon. They’re charged in connection with what authorities say was the killing of mother of five Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan.

She disappeared in May, and her body has not been found. Police charged Fotis Dulos with murder and kidnapping Tuesday.

PREVIOUS: Estranged husband of missing mom says he misses 5 children

He denies the allegations. Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, a lawyer and friend of Fotis Dulos, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.