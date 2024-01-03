ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) — The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that a man has been charged in the death of his father after a shooting on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Jason Dillard, 46, who was taken into custody on Dec. 31 and booked into the McMinn County Jail for Criminal Homicide in the Second Degree.

MCSO stated in a news release that his father, Roger Dillard, 68, was found deceased and lying in the living room with a fatal gunshot wound when officers responded to a residence on County Road 475 near Etowah on the evening of Dec. 28. An investigation was launched with the assistance of MCSO detectives, the District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“Over the next several days, as the investigation progressed and an autopsy was performed, it became clear that the situation did not reflect that of a suicide,” Sheriff Joe Guy stated in the news release. “Rather, it became evident that Jason Dillard had fired the shot which resulted in the death of his father, Roger Dillard, during an argument they were having.”

Jason Dillard remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.