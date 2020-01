ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) – A motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash Wednesday in McMinn County.

Mark Hart of Etowah was heading south in the northbound lanes of Highway 411 near County Road 410 when he hit a car head-on, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Hart was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Hart’s motorcycle was cited for driving with a suspended license.