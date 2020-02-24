Etowah police chief fired, at large facing assault charge after domestic incident

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) – The Etowah chief of police was fired after he was charged with assault by domestic violence Sunday when authorities responded to a reported domestic incident on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 461 North before 6 a.m., where they took a report from a female who had suffered a facial injury caused by her boyfriend, now former Etowah police chief Eric Armstrong.

Armstrong left the scene before the arrival of deputies. The victim refused medical treatment by the responding ambulance and was taken to another family member’s residence.

“Our officers checked several locations but were unsuccessful in locating him all day on Sunday, nor last night,” McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said. “We hope we are able to speak with him today.

“It is difficult to deal with a domestic situation involving a law enforcement officer, especially someone you have worked your whole career with, but the incident must be investigated as any other domestic incident.”

An arrest warrant for assault by domestic violence is currently on file for Armstrong awaiting either his arrest or for him to turn himself into the McMinn County Jail.

On Monday, City Manager Tina Tuggle announced Armstrong has been fired. Detective Jim Shaw will now serve as interim chief of police.

“The investigation of this matter is under the full control of the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s office,” Tuggle said in a news release. “The city of Etowah Police Department will take no part in this investigation.”

