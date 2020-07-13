ETSU: 3 football players test positive for COVID-19, 1 case still active

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with East Tennessee State University confirmed in an e-mail Monday that three football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

That e-mail read in part, ” Staff members and student athletes are asked on a daily basis to conduct a self-assessment of symptoms. Through that process, three members of the football team have since presented with symptoms. These individuals were evaluated and tested, and those three students were diagnosed with COVID-19. The university took the necessary follow-up actions which included placing the students in quarantine and performing appropriate cleaning measures.”

University officials said one of those cases is still considered active.

They added that all student-athletes and athletics staff will continue to be tested as they return to campus.

No further information was immediately available.