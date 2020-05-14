ETSU begins distributing relief money to eligible students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a letter to students, East Tennessee State University announced that it has begun distributing more than $5.5 million in relief money to eligible students.

The funds are the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“While these funds are not set aside to help students pay their rent and utilities because of job loss, they can go and help students with what they had to do to accommodate themselves to moving to online instruction,” said ETSU Director of Financial Aid Catherine Morgan.

About 90 percent of initial CARES Act funding will be disbursed directly to eligible students in the form of grant awards to address financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be applied to students’ accounts.

The remaining 10 percent will used for direct student emergency grant requests.

ETSU says more information on applying for emergency grants will be released soon.