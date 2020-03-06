ETSU continuing to monitor students studying abroad amid virus concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University administrators are keeping a watchful eye on students studying abroad amid growing concerns of a spreading virus.

The school has about a dozen students in Europe, but they’re not in areas where the government is warning Americans to leave because of a coronavirus threat.

“We continue to monitor the situation very closely,” said ETSU spokesman Joe Smith. “We are in constant contact with these students, with their parents. Again right now, we have no other students who are in a country where there is a CDC level three travel alert. We continue to monitor this.”

Four students were in Italy when those travel alerts went into effect. They have since returned to their own hometowns and are expected to be back on the ETSU campus soon.