JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just 10 days after Randy Sanders announced his retirement, ETSU has picked a new football coach.

The university on Thursday formally introduced George Quarles as its next head football coach.

Quarles comes to ETSU from Furman, where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Prior to that, he was head coach at Maryville High School for 18 years. During that time, the Rebels went 250–16 and won 11 state championships. For ten years, he was the winningest high school coach in the country.

He left Maryville for Furman, his alma mater, after the 2016 season.

George Quarles led the Maryville Rebels to 250 wins and 11 state championships during his 18 years as head coach.

Quarles, a native of Jefferson County, said he is glad to be back in East Tennessee.

“I’m just so excited to be back home,” said an emotional Quarles during Thursday’s press conference. “I’m not an ETSU grad but I’m from East Tennessee. And I’m an East Tennessean and proud of it.”

Quarles answering questions: “There’s definitely a limit to the number of these jobs … this is a dream come true.” pic.twitter.com/zHtkNiZH7O — Nick Dugan (@NSDugan) December 23, 2021

Quarles is taking over a program that is coming off a historic season, during which the Buccaneers went 11–2, clinched the Southern Conference title, and made it to the FCS quarterfinals.

Sanders announced his retirement last week after leading the Bucs for four seasons.