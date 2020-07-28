ETSU mask mandate for students, faculty and visitors ‘effective immediately’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with East Tennessee State University said a face covering policy is now in effect for all students, faculty, staff and visitors to campus.
In a release issued Tuesday, university officials said in part, “The policy is effective immediately and requires that face coverings be worn in classrooms and other public spaces as well as in outdoor areas where a physical distance of six feet cannot be maintained between persons.”
The policy was approved by ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and will be in effect until further notice.
You can read more about the university’s face covering policy by clicking HERE.
