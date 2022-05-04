JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Contract details released by East Tennessee State University (ETSU) show that the institution paid at least $600,000 for Miranda Lambert’s Friday night performance.

According to a contract signed by representatives of the school and Lambert, a flat payment of $600,000 was to be paid by check following the performance. In addition, other clauses in the contract outline several additional obligations to the artist and her crew:

Sound and lighting equipment must be paid for by ETSU, or reimbursed to Lambert for the use of her own equipment. In the contract, sound and lighting costs were not to exceed $75,000.

ETSU must pay for on-site shower facilities and bathrooms at a number specified by Lambert’s staff.

ETSU must provide and pay for a production office with enough space and furniture for 6 workstations.

ETSU must pay all music royalties in connection to Lambert’s producer’s use of music.

In all, ETSU officials said Lambert was paid around $10,000 in further expenses. This included catering, hotel costs and security.

Several items were altered or removed from the contract, including a stipulation requiring the school to provide a “properly tuned grand piano or pianos” for the performance. The contract also originally required the advertisement of Lambert’s performance in “all media,” but this request was struck from the agreement in favor of “appropriate and sufficient advertising.”

Lambert was to receive 10 rooms furnished in the Carnegie Hotel, complete with her own room service at the university’s expense, but this item was struck from the final contract.

As part of the contract, Lambert was expected to meet certain requirements by the university as well:

The band was required to perform rain or shine, except in cases of danger to cast or crew.

Lambert was required to put on a ‘PG-13’ show, though exact requirements were not outlined.

Lambert cannot participate in a public for-profit performance within 120 miles of ETSU for 45 days before or after the event.

The concert was bankrolled by student activity fees paid by each person enrolled, which can be directed to major SGA-sponsored events. Lambert’s payment was made possible through multiple years of accrued funds, as the SGA was unable to host large events under COVID-19 protocols on campus, according to a university spokesperson.

90 percent of merchandise proceeds went to Lambert, with the remaining money going to the university concert fund.

ETSU officials said no state funds were used for the event.

In terms of full costs, an ETSU spokesperson said full totals are still being tallied. Full expense, revenue and ticket sales totals are expected sometime around the middle of the week and will be reported when they become available.