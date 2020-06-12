ETSU Poll: More than half of Tennesseans experienced some trouble sleeping in April due to pandemic

News

by: Murry Lee

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A poll conducted by ETSU’s Applied Social Research Lab found that more than half of Tennesseans experienced problems with sleeping due to worrying over the coronavirus in late April.

According to findings in the Tennessee Poll, 50.4% of respondents reported trouble sleeping in the second-to-last week of April during the pandemic.

19.4% of the respondents said they had trouble sleeping most or all of the time, while the remainder reported less frequent problems.

18.1% of the people polled said they had experienced physical reactions like sweating, trouble breathing, nausea or a pounding heart when thinking about COVID-19.

Image preview

The poll also measured average mental health scores during the pandemic by gender, generation, education and race.

An average person typically receives a score of 18.9 out of 24, with higher scores reflecting greater health.

In the chart below, the poll found that Baby Boomers had the greatest mental health during the pandemic, more education resulted in less worry, black respondents typically had greater mental health and men tended to worry less.

The Tennessee Poll includes 618 completed interviews of Tennesseans from across the state.

To read the full poll results, click here.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Practicing during pandemic: Clinton HS football taking safety precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Practicing during pandemic: Clinton HS football taking safety precautions"

Maryville College announces plans to resume in-person classes in August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College announces plans to resume in-person classes in August"

Knoxville Area Urban League on COVID-19 Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Area Urban League on COVID-19 Impacts"

Change Center reopens with safety precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Center reopens with safety precautions"

Several GSMNP campgrounds, visitors centers to reopen Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several GSMNP campgrounds, visitors centers to reopen Monday"

Debate over TN mail-in voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over TN mail-in voting"

Knox County Health Department gives coronavirus briefing on Friday, June 5, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department gives coronavirus briefing on Friday, June 5, 2020"

Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure"

KCS: Goal is to have our students, teachers in school

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCS: Goal is to have our students, teachers in school"

Nexstar DC: Colleges prepare to return this fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nexstar DC: Colleges prepare to return this fall"

KARM in need of face masks, other items

Thumbnail for the video titled "KARM in need of face masks, other items"

Reopening Tennessee: State issues guidance for community events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Tennessee: State issues guidance for community events"

Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge"

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths"

3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus"

Tellico Village restaurant forced to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tellico Village restaurant forced to close"

College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic"

Farragut cancels Independence Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farragut cancels Independence Day parade"

Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant"

Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter