ETSU to move to online courses March 23

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University announced plans to move to online classes as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The university says all face-to-face courses will move online March 23 through April 9. Online courses may be extended through the rest of the semester if necessary.

Students will not be charged any additional fees for courses impacted by the change. Current online courses will continue as scheduled.

ETSU is encouraging students to stay home after spring break and resume courses from their permanent residence. Those living on campus who are unable to return to their permanent residence may apply for an exemption to remain on campus.

All ETSU events scheduled through April 13 are canceled. Some events may be rescheduled.

University President Dr. Brian Noland issued this letter:

East Tennessee State University officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak. In light of this fluid situation and with the health and safety of our ETSU Community as the top priority, the university is taking the following actions for all locations: -All current face-to-face courses will move online effective Monday, March 23 for three weeks (through April 9) as university officials continue to evaluate COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Everyone should prepare for online courses to extend through the entire semester if necessary. Prior to April 9, the university will announce the official decision on resuming face-to-face courses. Students will not be charged any additional fees for courses impacted by this change. Experiential learning experiences such as student teaching, service learning, clinical rotations and internships will continue. Faculty will provide students with additional information about their specific courses. Current online classes will continue as scheduled. -Students should stay home after spring break and resume classes online from their permanent residence. Please recognize the transition to online course work will require flexibility and patience on the part of faculty and students. Students living in campus housing who are unable to return to their permanent residence or are participating in experiential learning experiences may apply for an exemption to remain on campus. Residents will receive instructions and further information by email from the Department of Housing and Residence Life. University officials are exploring options that may allow potential credit or prorating for unused portions of housing and meal plans if face-to-face courses do not resume for the spring semester. -All ETSU events scheduled through April 13 are cancelled; however, some events may be rescheduled at a later date and updates will be provided. During this time, in-person gatherings or employee/student organization meetings should be minimized. Everyone is encouraged to follow recommended COVID-19 mitigation procedures and social-distancing. Please take advantage of teleconferencing resources available through Zoom. -Most other university operations, with the exception of face-to-face courses and activities listed above, will continue. Faculty and staff will continue to report to work at this time. Students with appointments on campus, such as advising or meetings with faculty, are encouraged to have those meetings using phone or Zoom. Everyone is encouraged to engage in social distancing for meetings and gatherings and to follow mitigation protocols recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please continue to check your email throughout spring break for additional announcements. The latest information, including resources and previous announcements, is available at www.etsu.edu/coronavirus. ETSU is an institution where people come first, are valued and are treated with dignity and respect. These decisions are being made to protect the health and safety of the ETSU Community and that of the surrounding region. Your continued patience is deeply appreciated. Dr. Brian Noland



