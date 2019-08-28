Eva Longoria to direct Flamin’ Hot Cheetos movie

Eva Longoria will direct Flamin’ Hot, a movie about Richard Montañez, the creator of the Flamin’ Hot Cheeto, Deadline reported on Monday.

Longoria reportedly beat out multiple directors for the job with her authentic approach to portraying the inspiring story of Richard and Judy Montañez.

Montanez rose from humble beginnings to achieve the American Dream: The son of a Mexican immigrant, Montañez was a janitor at Frito-Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. His creation, inspired by the flavors of his community, revitalized the company and disrupted the food industry, creating a pop culture phenomenon that continues today.