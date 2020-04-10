Ex-Claiborne County deputy pleads guilty to reckless endangerment

A former Claiborne County deputy turned himself in and plead guilty for firing a shot through the windshield of a sheriff’s office cruiser.

Former deputy Noah Arnwine last July when we learned about the investigation. It led to the TBI taking out a reckless endangerment warrant.

According to a memo obtained last year, Arnwine had been playing Russian roulette while returning from a prison transport trip on I-75 in Loudon County.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson tells us Arnwine plead guilty Thursday to misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Former Claiborne County Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Arnwine turned himself in this morning to the Loudon County Jail on a felony reckless endangerment warrant taken out by TBI as a result of their investigation into a November 2018 incident where Arnwine discharged his personal revolver inside of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s vehicle in which he was a passenger returning through Loudon County on I-75 with another deputy from having just delivered an inmate to Moccasin Bend in Chattanooga.The incident came to public light in late 2019 when the investigation was predicated to TBI by the Loudon County District Attorney.Attorney Wesley Stone represented Arnwine at the hearing today where Arnwine pled guilty to a misdemeanor reckless endangerment.As district attorneys we see a lot of the stupid things that people do. We are all human and none of us is immune from mental lapses. But gun safety is critical, especially as a law enforcement officer. There was no good reason, in my opinion, for Deputy Arnwine to be playing with a loaded revolver in that car and pulling the trigger. He could have hurt himself, his partner or the occupant of any passing vehicle. Thus, the need for prosecution.However, I hope and think that Noah Arnwine is sincerely embarrassed by his actions. As a former deputy there has to be a certain level of humiliation in the process of being arrested, booked and brought into court before a judge to admit to such conduct. I think that Arnwine will be glad to put this behind him and move forward.

9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson