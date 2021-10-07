MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former fire and codes inspector has been charged with arson after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says she started a Madisonville fire in late August.

TBI fire investigators worked with the Madisonville Police Department in investigating a structural fire in the 200 block on the evening on Aug. 30. Then-Fire and Codes Inspector Sara Vanlandingham, of Vonore, was identified as the individual responsible through the course of the investigation.

Vanlandingham, 43, is no longer employed as a fire and codes inspector, according to a TBI release.

A Monroe County grand jury returned an indictment on Oct. 6 charging her with one count of arson. She was arrested the same day an booked into the Monroe County Jail on a $50,000 bond.