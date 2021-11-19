GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County authorities have charged a man with murdering his ex-wife.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrested Randall Glenn Greene, 57, on Friday and charged him with first-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a residence on Mohawk Ridge Road after the sheriff’s department received a 911 call about an incident at that location.

When deputies arrived, they found Lesia Darlene Greene, 56, dead inside the home.

After gathering evidence as part of the investigation, the sheriff’s department arrested and charged Randall Greene. He was booked into the Greene County Jail and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.