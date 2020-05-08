Ex-Jamestown officer facing statutory rape, misconduct charges

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Jamestown police officer is facing charges of statutory rape and misconduct following a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe.
Brandon Troy Adams, 25, was charged with three counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure, three counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape and one count of Official Misconduct by a Fentress County Grand Jury on Thursday. He turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
TBI Agents began investigating in April at the request of 8th District Attorney Jared Effler. The investigation determined Adams, who was employed as an officer with the Jamestown Police Department, engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage female.
