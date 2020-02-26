Ex-Knoxville Mayor Randy Tyree endorses Mike Bloomberg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Knoxville Mayor Randy Tyree announced his endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Mike Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Tyree, who led the city’s efforts to bring the 1982 World’s Fair to Knoxville, announced his endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. The former two-term mayor touted Bloomberg’s record of delivering results on health care and common-sense gun safety laws in a statement.

“Mayors are on the frontlines of providing solutions to problems that impact countless families. The fact that Mike ran one of the biggest cities in the country and left it better than how he found it is a tall feat,” said Tyree. “He gave teachers raises, got more people insured, and launched gun safety initiatives that saved lives. Mike is qualified to be president, and he will get it done for Tennessee voters.”

“Mayors are on the frontlines of providing solutions to problems that impact countless families. The fact that Mike ran one of the biggest cities in the country and left it better than how he found it is a tall feat,” said Tyree. “He gave teachers raises, got more people insured, and launched gun safety initiatives that saved lives. Mike is qualified to be president, and he will get it done for Tennessee voters.”

Tyree was elected Mayor of Knoxville in 1975 and served two terms, during which he led the drive for the Knoxville Convention Center, implemented budgetary measures eradicate city debt and led planning efforts for the 1982 World Fair. Tyree was the Democratic nominee for governor in 1982.

In November 2019, Knoxville City Council honored his record of leadership by naming a portion of World’s Fair Park the Mayor Randy Tyree Performance Lawn.

Tyree joins Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, former Chattanooga Mayor Jon Kinsey and Knoxville Vice-Mayor Gwen McKenzie as Bloomberg endorsers.