Ex-Knoxville Police officer facing theft charge after receiving thousands from false overtime requests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Knoxville Police officer has been indicted for theft, forgery and official misconduct after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of Joshua Robert Smith, a former police officer in the Knoxville Police Department.

The investigation revealed that Smith was paid at least $8,473 for time not worked. From February 2017 through February 2019, there were 98 instances in which Smith submitted falsified overtime requests for a total of 272 hours.

Smith admitted that he requested overtime pay for time he did not work to help pay for medical bills. The investigation was initiated after the Knoxville Police Department first identified questionable overtime requests.

Smith resigned May 30, 2019.

“Employers must provide adequate oversight of overtime requests and payments,” Comptroller Justin P. Wilson said. “I’m encouraged that KPD has indicated they are doing more to provide improved oversight in this area.”

According to a release from the Comptroller’s Office, he also used a city-owned marked police car to work a second job that was not associated with KPD in violation of department policies.

Smith faces one count of theft over $2,500, one count of forgery and one count of official misconduct.

To view the full investigative report, go to: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html